Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $173.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.44 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

