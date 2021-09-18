Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.34. 6,159,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,465. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

