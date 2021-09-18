CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

