CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 5.94% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCAQ remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,334. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.
Stratim Cloud Acquisition Company Profile
