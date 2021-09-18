CVI Holdings LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 6,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

