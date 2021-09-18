Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $76,843,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $83.79. 5,428,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

