abrdn plc Sells 153,521 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 153,521 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

TWTR stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,013 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

