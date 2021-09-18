Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $68,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Twitter by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,988,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,599,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 157,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

TWTR stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

