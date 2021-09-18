National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,670,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $71.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

