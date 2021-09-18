Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

