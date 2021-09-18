MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.49 on Friday, reaching $641.66. The stock had a trading volume of 533,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,442. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.57. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

