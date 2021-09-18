Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.09). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $106,613. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

