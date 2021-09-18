Curve DAO Token One Day Volume Reaches $427.33 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00005965 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $427.33 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00134278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.