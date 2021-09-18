Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

