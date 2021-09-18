Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.85. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.25.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
