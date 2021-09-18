SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 76.7% in August

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.24.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.