Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Update

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.85% of Sema4 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 8,073,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,104. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

