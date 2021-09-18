Brokerages Set Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Target Price at $22.89

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$16.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

