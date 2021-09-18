Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.90.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,915. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

