Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,592. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $93.65. 518,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $94.73.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.