Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,592. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $93.65. 518,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $94.73.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

