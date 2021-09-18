Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.54. 1,827,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

