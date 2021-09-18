Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to report sales of $151.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $570.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 470,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.