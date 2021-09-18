Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Exelon posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

