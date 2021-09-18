Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 6,757 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.19. 7,802,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,993. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

