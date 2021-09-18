Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $19.89 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 104,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

