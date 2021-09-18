Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

