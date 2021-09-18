Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

