Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 132,623 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,623 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.94. 576,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

