Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $71.61. 10,888,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

