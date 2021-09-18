Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,114 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 186,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

