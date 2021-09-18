GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

GAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $16.29 on Friday. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $684.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 148.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 625,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

