Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.92 ($75.20).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FRA DPW traded down €1.92 ($2.26) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €58.95 ($69.35). The company had a trading volume of 7,913,540 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.59. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

