Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 154 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,838.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,576.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.