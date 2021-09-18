Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.16 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.