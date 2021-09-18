Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.16 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
