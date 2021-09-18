Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

