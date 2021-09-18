AGF Investments Inc. Buys 2,191 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $446.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.