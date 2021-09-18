Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.26 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.