Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.56 Million

Analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post $47.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $47.39 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $183.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEMrush.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

SEMR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 405,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,048. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

