Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $134,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after acquiring an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after acquiring an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $237.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.60 and its 200-day moving average is $209.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

