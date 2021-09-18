Digix Gold Token (DGX) One Day Volume Hits $4,945.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $53.35 or 0.00110081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $4,945.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00135329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.