JustInvest LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 85.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $872.58 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $834.32 and a 200 day moving average of $763.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

