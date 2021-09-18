JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,665,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

