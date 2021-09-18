Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 63.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSAAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

