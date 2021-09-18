Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Shimano has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.34.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

