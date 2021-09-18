Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 252,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,416. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMCC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

