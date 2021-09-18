Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 99 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 28.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $350.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

