Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.70 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.93.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

