Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,041 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,819. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $967.49 million, a P/E ratio of -115.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

