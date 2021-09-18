Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

