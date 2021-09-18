Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. 2,121,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.