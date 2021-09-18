Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

